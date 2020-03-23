Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,455 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.13% of Servicemaster Global worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $24.69. 13,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.