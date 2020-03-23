Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.52. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,881. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

