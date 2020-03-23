Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,874 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.14% of Frontdoor worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,282,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,191,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,483,000 after acquiring an additional 404,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. 2,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

