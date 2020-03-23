Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.41% of TTM Technologies worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. 20,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,970. The company has a market cap of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

