Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 73,255 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.17% of Dmc Global worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.45. 6,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

