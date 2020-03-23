Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $38.24 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $3.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $38.24 or 0.00606709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, BitBay, Coinbase Pro and Cryptomate. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007955 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,346,381 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

