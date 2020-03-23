LINKA Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $76,216.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.04125681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012953 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003646 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

