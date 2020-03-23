Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

NYSE:LNC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

