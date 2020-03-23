Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $57.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 198.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.
In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
