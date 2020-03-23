Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $57.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 198.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

