Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

