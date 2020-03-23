Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$50.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$28.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$25.43 and a twelve month high of C$53.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart purchased 133,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,399,980.46. Also, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,803.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,333,803.03. Insiders have bought 321,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,240 in the last 90 days.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

