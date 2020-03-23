Liberum Capital Cuts Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Price Target to GBX 180

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 253 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RFX stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Ramsdens has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.42).

In other Ramsdens news, insider Andrew David Meehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £28,350 ($37,292.82).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

