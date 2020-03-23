Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on LXRX. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period.

LXRX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $215.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

