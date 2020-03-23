Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,152,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,341,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $26,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

