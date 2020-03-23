Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.15.

LDOS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. Leidos has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

