Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Top pick Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 284.78 ($3.75).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 157.05 ($2.07) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

