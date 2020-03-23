Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

