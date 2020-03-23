Lancashire’s (LRE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded Lancashire to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

LON LRE opened at GBX 595 ($7.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 729.54. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

