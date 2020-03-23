Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.99 ($79.06).

Shares of KRN opened at €44.32 ($51.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.22. Krones has a 12-month low of €42.68 ($49.63) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

