Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:KRA opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kraton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kraton by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.