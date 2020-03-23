Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Head to Head Analysis

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Korea Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 2 4 1 0 1.86 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -3.90% -3.16% -1.14% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 14.14% 22.93% 10.75%

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.17 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -6.82 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.10 $693.07 million $4.67 0.69

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Korea Electric Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

