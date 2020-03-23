Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 295,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

KNX stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

