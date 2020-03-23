Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1,186.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 466,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

