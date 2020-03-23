Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.22.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

