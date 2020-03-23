Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) Insider Buys A$10,870.00 in Stock

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL) insider Isikeli (Keli) Taureka purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,870.00 ($7,709.22).

Kina Securities stock opened at A$0.64 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.37. Kina Securities Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of A$1.54 ($1.09).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Kina Securities’s previous Final dividend of $0.04.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

