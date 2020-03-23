Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 809,827 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

KRC stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

