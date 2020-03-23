Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€60.50” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIE. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE opened at €46.00 ($53.49) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.81. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

