Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.