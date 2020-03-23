Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.83 ($95.16).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €44.04 ($51.21) on Friday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.66.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.