KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,057,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,511,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $11.06 on Monday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.