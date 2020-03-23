KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the copper miner’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 610 ($8.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 614.29 ($8.08).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 315.80 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 422.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from KAZ Minerals’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

