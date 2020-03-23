Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 335 ($4.41). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.40. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

