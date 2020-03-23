Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Nomura

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Nomura from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,451. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

