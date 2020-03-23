JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).

RB opened at GBX 6,025 ($79.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,091.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,104.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

