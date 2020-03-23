JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.
RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,370.79 ($83.80).
RB opened at GBX 6,025 ($79.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,091.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,104.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.