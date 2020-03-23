JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,135 ($14.93) price target (down from GBX 1,175 ($15.46)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 983.33 ($12.94).

WPP stock opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 956.13. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 670.60 ($8.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 3,330 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

