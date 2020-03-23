JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underweight

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

