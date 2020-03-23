JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades FirstGroup (LON:FGP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the transport operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 142 ($1.87).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 134.75 ($1.77).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 38.22 ($0.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 88.45 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

