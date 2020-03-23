JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €34.02 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.21 ($52.57).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

