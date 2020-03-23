Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JSG. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The company has a market cap of $395.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 185.23. Johnson Service Group has a 52-week low of GBX 131.40 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Gregg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.