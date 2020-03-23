John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.92).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WG. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 469.75 ($6.18).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 151.45 ($1.99) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

