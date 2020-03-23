Jefferies Financial Group Trims Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Target Price to GBX 576

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Polypipe Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 533.20 ($7.01).

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

Shares of Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.65. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($8.16).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Polypipe Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.