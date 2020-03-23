Jefferies Financial Group Trims Persimmon (LON:PSN) Target Price to GBX 3,531

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,050.62 ($40.13).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,678.50 ($22.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,830.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,534.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

