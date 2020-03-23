Jefferies Financial Group Trims Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Target Price to GBX 160

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 171.10 ($2.25) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $825.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 358.40.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

