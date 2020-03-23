Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.