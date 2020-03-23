Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,310

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,727.78 ($35.88).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,258 ($29.70) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,992.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,115.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($31,176.01). Insiders purchased a total of 2,008 shares of company stock worth $4,369,312 over the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

