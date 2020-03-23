Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPRE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 18,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 16.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,385.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

