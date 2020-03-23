Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$13.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $415.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.