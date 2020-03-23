Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $75.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

