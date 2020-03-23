JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.66 on Friday. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

