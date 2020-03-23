JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.88 ($27.76).

EPA:DEC opened at €18.85 ($21.92) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.51.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

